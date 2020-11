योगी सरकार द्वारा धर्मांतरण के लिए लाए जा रहे प्रस्तावित कानून में 'लव जिहाद' शब्द का जिक्र नहीं

English summary

The BJP government of UP under the leadership of CM Yogi Adityanath has announced that it will soon bring a strict law to deal with 'Love Jihad', but interestingly, there will be no mention of the term so-called Love Jihad in the proposed bill. The term love jihad is coined to target interracial marriages, in which Muslim men are accused of trying to convert Hindu women by seducing them under a big conspiracy.