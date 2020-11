फुस्स हुआ रेलवे के निजीकरण का पहला दांव, पूरी तरह से ठप हो सकती है तेजस एक्सप्रेस?

English summary

The country's first private express Tejas Express, which started on October 4 last year, may get brakes. The reason is epidemic and the lack of ridership in the epidemic can be called. This was the first time that Indian Railways had taken the task of privatization of railways to the railways undertaking IRCTC to operate the first Tejas Express train from Lucknow to Delhi and then Delhi to Lucknow. If this experiment was successful, then on January 19, Ahmedabad-Mumbai-Ahmedabad Tejas Express was started operational.