पड़तालः आखिर कब मिलेगा वैक्सीन और यह कितना प्रभावी होगा? फिर तेजी से लौट रहा है कोरोना

English summary

Coronavirus, which has been wreaking havoc all over the world for the last 8-9 months, seems to be returning once again, and there is only one question on everyone's tongue, when the vaccine will be available for people to get rid of the potentially deadly coronavirus. The virus, which has infected around 60 million people in the world so far and killed about 1.4 million people, is probably not fatigued yet and India and America, among the most affected countries, are witnessing other waves of infection.