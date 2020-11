3 शादी कर चुके पति की चौथी शादी के लिए अब उसकी तीनों बीवियां ढूंढ रही हैं लड़की

English summary

In today's era when human beings show sense in asserting family control after marriage, in the era of price rise, the story of 22-year-old Adnan of Pakistan, Sihran, definitely prepares for the fourth marriage after three marriages. . Adnan, a resident of the Pakistani city of Sialkot, has done three weddings at the young age of 22 and is now preparing for a fourth. Surprisingly, the girl is looking for his three wives for Adnan's fourth marriage. Today, people try to avoid a marriage, so the matter of the fourth marriage comes as a surprise.