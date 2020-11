सिद्दीकी कप्पन PFI का सचिव है, उसने पत्रकार की आड़ ले रखी है, SC में यूपी सरकार का बयान

English summary

The UP government has opposed the release of Siddiqui Kappan and others in the Supreme Court on Friday in the case of the arrest of 4 people, including alleged journalist Siddiqui Kappan from Kerala going towards Hathras. Siddiqui along with Atiq ur Rehman, Alam and Masood were arrested on October 5 in Hathras on charges of plotting ethnic riots. The Kerala Working Journalists Union petitioned the Supreme Court for his release.