आमिर खान के भांजे इमरान खान को 5 साल से नहीं मिली एक फिल्म, एक्टिंग से लेना पड़ा संन्यास

English summary

There have been constant allegations about nepotism in Bollywood and recently the mysterious death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput has also been accused of nepotism, but seeing the condition of the career of superstar Aamir Khan's nephew Imran Khan and brother Faisal Khan, it seems that 100 The percentage may not be correct, because if Bollywood has nepotism, then the brothers and nephews of film star Aamir, who made the highest grossing records at the box office, do not have to struggle for work. If nothing else, Aamir Khan could spend both in his production house.