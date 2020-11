ड्रग और बॉलीवुड का याराना बहुत है पुराना, जानिए, ड्रग कनेक्शन में कितने बुरे फंसे हैं अर्जुन रामपाल?

English summary

This story is not just of Arjun Rampal alone, but in the city of Mumbai, hundreds of such famous faces get caught up in drugs, alcohol and drugs to get their name, fame and gum wrong. Gradually, disillusioned with work and earnings, he gets caught in the chaos of drugs in the struggle to secure himself in an expensive home like Mumbai. This phase comes in the lives of every stars, some emerge in oblivion, but most of the oblivion and unemployment kills the innocent.