भारत-श्रीलंका-मालदीव समुद्री सुरक्षा सम्मेलन के लिए कोलंबों पहुंचे NSA अजीत डोभाल

English summary

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval has arrived in Colombo on Friday to attend the NSA-level trilateral maritime security cooperation conference between India-Sri Lanka-Maldives. According to the Sri Lanka Indian High Commission, NSA Doval was given a warm welcome by Commander Lt General Shavendra Silva. NSEL Doval, who arrived in Colombo on a two-day visit, will take part in the fourth trilateral India-Sri Lanka-Maldives conference. The trilateral maritime cooperation conference between the three countries is taking place 6 years. This conference was last held in New Delhi in 2014.