अब गहरे समुद्र में भारत ने शुरू किया डीप ओसियन मिशन, आएगा 4000 करोड़ का खर्च

The Indian government is going to launch the Deep Ocean Mission to explore deep sea minerals, marine life and energy. Giving information about this, Secretary of the Ministry of Earth Sciences, M Rajeevan said that under this mission, mineral, energy and marine diversity will be explored under seawater, for which work is currently underway to get approval from the necessary departments. It is expected that this campaign will be started in the next three to four months. He also pointed out that it could prove to be a game changing mission.