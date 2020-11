जेईई मेन परीक्षा घोटाले का मुख्य आरोपी गिरफ्तार, जिसकी मदद से एक छात्र बन गया था स्टेट टॉपर

English summary

Assam Police has arrested Bhargava Deka, a key accused in the Joint Entrance Examination (Main) Scam, on Sunday evening. According to the Assam Police, he succeeded in arresting the main accused from Guwahati International Airport. The accused is said to be the owner of Global Edu Light, a coaching institute in the city. Earlier, police had arrested a total of 7 people, including the accused candidate and his parents, in the case.