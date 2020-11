बाबरी मामलाः फैसला सुनाने वाले पूर्व विशेष जज की सुरक्षा बढ़ाने से SC ने किया इंकार

English summary

The Supreme Court has refused to extend the personal security of Surendra Kumar Yadav, a former judge of the special court, who delivered the verdict in the 28-year-old Babri demolition case. In this high profile case, all the 32 accused were acquitted by Special Judge SK Yadav. The accused included senior BJP leaders LK Advani, Murali Manohar Joshi. All were declared innocent on September 30, ending the 28-year-old trial.