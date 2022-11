VIDEO : महाराष्ट्र और MP में Nathuram Godse की स्मृति में कार्यक्रम, माल्यार्पण के बाद आरती, जिंदाबाद के नारे

Members of Hindu Mahasabha worshipped Nathuram Godse and Narayan Apte, killers of Mahatma Gandhi. They raised slogans "Long Live Nathuram Godse" and demanded to erect a statue of Godse in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh.

Godse and Apte were hanged on 15 November 1949. pic.twitter.com/W3bdGtemfu