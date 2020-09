संसद के मानसून सत्र से नदारद रह सकते हैं पूर्व PM मनमोहन सिंह समेत 15 राज्यसभा MP

English summary

The monsoon session of Parliament has started with all the misgivings in the Corona period, but about 15 Rajya Sabha MPs are likely to be absent in the House. These include former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh and former Union Finance and Home Minister P. Chidambaram, who have sought permission to remain absent for the entire monsoon session. At the same time, 17 Lok Sabha MPs found Corona positive will be absent from the monsoon session.