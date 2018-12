सोशल मीडिया पर छाया मिस वर्ल्ड मानुषी का बोल्ड लुक, वायरल हो रही हैं ग्लैमरस तस्वीरें

View this post on Instagram

Tonight was the most awaited and my favourite part of the Miss World pageant. “The Beauty With A Purpose presentation” where we get to see the top 20 videos of girls doing great work in their respective countries. Judging was definitely not the easiest task but it makes me so proud and happy to see how motivated everyone is. Sharing my one year experience with beauty with a purpose and the progress of my own project on menstrual hygiene gave me the opportunity to show the girls that they can do anything with the platform they have!