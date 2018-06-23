हिन्दी

पासपोर्ट विवाद में घिरे अधिकारी के सपोर्ट में आए लोग, सोशल मीडिया पर कहा- 'उनके खिलाफ एक्शन गलत'

Posted By:
Subscribe to Oneindia Hindi
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    नई दिल्ली। ट्विटर पर लोग लखनऊ के पासपोर्ट विवाद में आरोपी बताए जा रहे अधिकारी विकास मिश्रा के सपोर्ट में आ गए हैं। कुछ दिन पहले लखनऊ के एक पति-पत्नी ने पासपोर्ट अधिकारी पर आरोप लगाया था कि उन्होंने कपल के साथ धर्म के नाम पर बसलूकी की। कपल के आरोप के बाद काफी बड़ा हंगामा खड़ा हो गया था, जिसके बाद अधिकारी का ट्रांसफर कर दिया गया था। अब ट्विटर यूजर्स अधिकारी विकास मिश्रा के समर्थन में आ गए हैं।

    Vikas Mishra

    ट्विटर पर लोगों ने #IStandWithVikasMishra हैशटैग के साथ अपना समर्थन दर्ज किया है। लोगों ने सुषमा स्वराज और पासपोर्ट अधिकारियों पर बिना कोई जांच किए विकास मिश्रा के खिलाफ इतना सख्त एक्शन लेने का आरोप लगाया है। लोगों का कहना है कि वो बस अपनी ड्यूटी कर रहे थे और उनकी खिलाफ ही एक्शन लिया गया।

    बता दें कि गुरुवार को तनवी सेठ और उनके पति अनस सिद्दीकी ने विकास मिश्रा पर बदसलूकी का आरोप लगाया था। उन्होंने विदेश मंत्री सुषमा स्वराज को ट्वीट करते हुए बताया था कि मिश्रा ने उनसे अपना सरनेम बदलने के लिए कहा। इतना ही नहीं, तनवी ने मिश्रा पर जोर-जोर से चिल्लाने का भी आरोप लगाया और बताया कि उन्होंने अनस को अपना धर्म छोड़ हिंदू धर्म अपनाने के लिए कहा था।

    वहीं अधिकारी विकास मिश्रा ने कहा कि उन्होंने तनवी सेठ से केवल अपना निकाहनामे वाला नाम लिखने के लिए कहा था। विकास मिश्रा ने कहा कि, 'उनके निकाहनामे में उनका नाम शाजिया अनस था, लेकिन वो इसे शो नहीं करना चाहती थीं। मैंने ये नाम चढ़ाने के लिए उनसे निवेदन किया, लेकिन उन्होंने मना कर दिया।'

    विकास मिश्रा ने तनवी के पते पर भी सवाल खड़े किए। 'वो नोएडा की रहने वाली थीं, उन्हें गाजियाबाद में पासपोर्ट अप्लाई करना चाहिए था, लेकिन वो लखनऊ का पता शो कर पासपोर्ट ले रही थीं।' मिश्रा ने ये भी कहा कि तनवी कार्यलाय में काफी चिल्लाई थीं और उन्होंने उन्हें धमकी भी दी थी।

    ये भी पढ़ें: इस IPS अफसर की बॉडी पर दिल हार बैठी महिला, मिलने के लिए पंजाब से पहुंची मध्य प्रदेश

    जीवनसंगी की तलाश है? भारत मैट्रिमोनी पर रजिस्टर करें - निःशुल्क रजिस्ट्रेशन!

    देश-दुनिया की ताज़ा ख़बरों से अपडेट रहने के लिए Oneindia Hindi के फेसबुक पेज को लाइक करें
    Read more about:

    hindu muslim couple passport twitter social media lucknow uttar pradesh हिंदू मुसलमान कपल पासपोर्ट ट्विटर सोशल मीडिया लखनऊ उत्तर प्रदेश

    English summary
    Passport Controversy: People On Social Media Came Out In Support Of Officer Vikas Mishra.
    Story first published: Saturday, June 23, 2018, 14:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 23, 2018

    Oneindia की ब्रेकिंग न्यूज़ पाने के लिए
    पाएं न्यूज़ अपडेट्स पूरे दिन.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue