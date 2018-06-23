पासपोर्ट विवाद में घिरे अधिकारी के सपोर्ट में आए लोग, सोशल मीडिया पर कहा- 'उनके खिलाफ एक्शन गलत'

नई दिल्ली। ट्विटर पर लोग लखनऊ के पासपोर्ट विवाद में आरोपी बताए जा रहे अधिकारी विकास मिश्रा के सपोर्ट में आ गए हैं। कुछ दिन पहले लखनऊ के एक पति-पत्नी ने पासपोर्ट अधिकारी पर आरोप लगाया था कि उन्होंने कपल के साथ धर्म के नाम पर बसलूकी की। कपल के आरोप के बाद काफी बड़ा हंगामा खड़ा हो गया था, जिसके बाद अधिकारी का ट्रांसफर कर दिया गया था। अब ट्विटर यूजर्स अधिकारी विकास मिश्रा के समर्थन में आ गए हैं।

ट्विटर पर लोगों ने #IStandWithVikasMishra हैशटैग के साथ अपना समर्थन दर्ज किया है। लोगों ने सुषमा स्वराज और पासपोर्ट अधिकारियों पर बिना कोई जांच किए विकास मिश्रा के खिलाफ इतना सख्त एक्शन लेने का आरोप लगाया है। लोगों का कहना है कि वो बस अपनी ड्यूटी कर रहे थे और उनकी खिलाफ ही एक्शन लिया गया।

बता दें कि गुरुवार को तनवी सेठ और उनके पति अनस सिद्दीकी ने विकास मिश्रा पर बदसलूकी का आरोप लगाया था। उन्होंने विदेश मंत्री सुषमा स्वराज को ट्वीट करते हुए बताया था कि मिश्रा ने उनसे अपना सरनेम बदलने के लिए कहा। इतना ही नहीं, तनवी ने मिश्रा पर जोर-जोर से चिल्लाने का भी आरोप लगाया और बताया कि उन्होंने अनस को अपना धर्म छोड़ हिंदू धर्म अपनाने के लिए कहा था।

My mother was twice denied passport coz her name was different in 10th Marksheet. For which she has to publish an advert in papers, had to give an affidavit. Why not for this lady? Why these double standards @SushmaSwaraj?? #IstandwithVikasMishra — Shatrunjay (@vatsalkotia) June 22, 2018

Mam @SushmaSwaraj, Vikas Mishra is a victim of media trial. System too has been unfair to by transferring him. How can he be punished without any departmental inquiry? Plz intervene and stop this 'tuglaki farmaan.' People are watching. Plz RT so that msg reaches her. — THE SKIN DOCTOR (@theskindoctor13) June 21, 2018

It’s very important to hear the Passport officer’s Vikas Mishra’s side who is accused of humiliating inter-faith couple. I find his arguments quite meaningful where he questions 2 names? @myogiadityanath #Lucknow #passport @SushmaSwaraj @MEAIndia @PMOIndia pic.twitter.com/FyfoIKPpHF — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) June 21, 2018

Dear @SushmaSwaraj, Vikas Mishra was just doing his job honestly Tomorrow every Passport officer will fear asking for correct documents if they have any doubts about the identity. Cancel his Transfer and revoke Passport of Tanvi Anas till she gets correct documents. — Ankur Singh (@iAnkurSingh) June 21, 2018

I strongly feel Passport Officer #VikasMishra in Lucknow has a right to investigate all the papers & question the passport holder. Hw do we know that their allegations are true. ? To create pressure to obtain the passport they can speak a lie also. @SushmaSwaraj @myogiadityanath — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) June 21, 2018

I personally know Vikas mishra and i can vouch that all the allegations against his name are baseless . He volunteered for the operation when indian citizens were airlifted from kuwait ..#isupportvikasmishra — YASHWANT SINGH (@YASHWANT1994) June 21, 2018

Retweet if you support Vikas Mishra..

Dear @SushmaSwaraj kindly consider people vote & cancel Vikas Mishra’s transfer..#ISupportVikasMishra — MumBaekar.. (@katamulgi) June 21, 2018

Vikas Mishra was doing his job and should be protected and supported for that. How have the authorities come to a conclusion that the couple are speaking the truth? If some thing will go wrong the officer Would go behind d bars. https://t.co/8Ce7BN5KbL — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) June 21, 2018

Vikas Mishra just did his job. It’s a shame that honest officers like him, will be afraid to follow the protocol in future cuz it takes just one lie of a Shadia Anas to ruin the career of a Mishra in this so-called secular country. pic.twitter.com/TVT7dUjhgQ — Sonam Mahajan (@AsYouNotWish) June 21, 2018

Those defending Vikas Mishra the Lucknow passport official who didn't issue a wife's passport in the name of her choice: I wonder in what name the same office issued a passport to @myogiadityanath last year? Ajay Singh Bisht or Yogi Adityanath? https://t.co/eZbxXKzyZH — Kavita Krishnan (@kavita_krishnan) June 22, 2018

वहीं अधिकारी विकास मिश्रा ने कहा कि उन्होंने तनवी सेठ से केवल अपना निकाहनामे वाला नाम लिखने के लिए कहा था। विकास मिश्रा ने कहा कि, 'उनके निकाहनामे में उनका नाम शाजिया अनस था, लेकिन वो इसे शो नहीं करना चाहती थीं। मैंने ये नाम चढ़ाने के लिए उनसे निवेदन किया, लेकिन उन्होंने मना कर दिया।'

विकास मिश्रा ने तनवी के पते पर भी सवाल खड़े किए। 'वो नोएडा की रहने वाली थीं, उन्हें गाजियाबाद में पासपोर्ट अप्लाई करना चाहिए था, लेकिन वो लखनऊ का पता शो कर पासपोर्ट ले रही थीं।' मिश्रा ने ये भी कहा कि तनवी कार्यलाय में काफी चिल्लाई थीं और उन्होंने उन्हें धमकी भी दी थी।

ये भी पढ़ें: इस IPS अफसर की बॉडी पर दिल हार बैठी महिला, मिलने के लिए पंजाब से पहुंची मध्य प्रदेश