शानदार ! मिथिला मखाना को जीआई टैग, खत्म हुआ लंबा इंतजार, देश का 90 फीसद मखाना बिहार में होता है पैदा

GoI (DPIIT, MoCI) grants Geographical Indication tag to Mithila Makhana.

This is expected to help Makhana farmers of Bihar economically.

Makhana is rich in protein, fibre, calcium etc.

It is used in healthy snacking/Vrats/making kheer etc.

Bihar produces 90% of Makhana.