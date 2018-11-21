मुजफ्फरपुर शेल्टर होम केस में सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने कहा- ब्रजेश ठाकुर को बिहार से बाहर की जेल में शिफ्ट किया जाए क्‍योंकि वो पॉवरफुल है

Thursday, October 25, 2018, 13:05 [IST]

Taking a strong stand in the Bihar shelter home case, where at least 34 young girls were sexually abused, the Supreme Court has said, the key...