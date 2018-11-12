12 साल की लड़की ने ब्वॉयफ्रैंड के संग मिलकर की मां की हत्या, रेस्टोरेंट पहुंची नाश्ता करने

Thursday, December 28, 2017, 11:42 [IST]

12 year old girl allegedly killed her adoptive mother with her boy friend. She was furious over her mother averse of her relation. 12 साल की लड़की...