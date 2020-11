भारत में जल्द खत्म होगी अमेजन-फ्लिपकार्ट की मोनोपॉली, आने वाली है स्वदेशी ई-कॉमर्स कंपनी

English summary

Soon you will have an e-commerce platform from where you will be able to order goods and order online like big companies of e-commerce sector. The big news is that this e-commerce platform will be official. Yes, the Government of India has pioneered the creation of this e-commerce platform, which has been given the responsibility of developing the Department for the Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade ie DIPIIT. This e-commerce platform will be completely indigenous, as the ownership of Flipkart has shifted from Indian owners to Walmart.