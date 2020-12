कौन है शेहला रशीद, जिसके पिता ने आंतकियों के साथ उसके रिश्तों का खुलासा किया है?

English summary

Shehla Rashid, who was the vice-president of JNU Students' Union during the anti-country slogans on the JNU campus in 2016, has been accused by her father Abdul Rashid Shora of having a relationship with terrorists and taking Rs 3 crore through hawala. The father has written a letter against the daughter's misdeeds demanding the Jammu and Kashmir DGP to check Shehla's party accounts, once again activist Shehla Rashid is in the news. Shehla, who has kept away from the politics of defeat in the Lok Sabha elections in 2019, is currently facing a sedition case.