महाराष्ट्र अनलॉक 4: जानिए, कितनी मिली है छूट और किसकी अभी भी नहीं है अनुमति?

English summary

The guidelines given by the Uddhav Thackeray government of Maharashtra for the fourth phase of exemption from corona lockdown have come into force from today. In this phase, which came into effect one day after the conclusion of Ganapati festival, the Maharashtra government has announced a major relaxation. However, in a statement on Monday, Sanjay Kumar said that the general lockdown in Maharashtra would continue till September 30, mainly involving efforts to stop the virus outbreak.