रेलवे ने लेटलतीफी के तोड़े सारे रिकॉर्ड, विशाखापट्टनम से बस्ती पहुंचने में लगा 3.5 साल का वक्त

Saturday, July 28, 2018, 09:48 [IST]

A wagon of a goods train from Vishakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh took over three years to reach its destination in Uttar Pradesh, highlighting the...