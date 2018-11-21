Chhath Puja 2018: छठी मईया की भक्ति में लीन बिहार, 36 घंटे का उपवास शुरू

Monday, November 12, 2018, 17:11 [IST]

छठी मईया की भक्ति में लीन बिहार, 36 घंटे का उपवास शुरू ,The second day of Chhath is known as Kharna. On this day fasting without water is observed...