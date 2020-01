CAA के खिलाफ नहीं जा सकती हैं राज्य सरकारें, जानिए फिर क्यों लोगों को बरगला रहा है विपक्ष!

English summary

After reviewing the constitutionality of the CAA and the CAA's authority over the states, it has been found that the claims made by the various state governments regarding the CAA are merely a set of lies, as the state governments do not have the right to challenge or pass a resolution in the Vidhan Sabha against a law made in the central list. Proclamations not to apply in CAA states are politically motivated, because only Parliament has the right to make any law related to citizenship, against which states do not even have the right to discuss and propose.