क्या इसलिए NDA को नहीं मिला है जनादेश, BJP की घोषणा पत्र में शामिल है CAA!

English summary

The question arises that what is there in the Citizenship Amendment Act, which is not yet visible and hidden. The government attempted to dispel the misconceptions spread against the CAA through various channels and thereafter, through the Door to Door campaign from January 5, public dilemmas and curiosities against the CAA were removed by BJP MPs and MLAs. The public has understood that the Citizenship Amendment Act is a law to grant citizenship to anyone, it does not threaten the citizenship of any Indian citizen, whether it is a Hindu or a Muslim.