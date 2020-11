जानिए, 12वें ब्रिक्स शिखर सम्मेलन में प्रधानमंत्री मोदी द्वारा उठाई गई 5 बड़ी बातें?

English summary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday while addressing the summit of the 12th BRICS (BRICS) countries, set the stage of terrorism on the issue of terrorism without naming neighboring country Pakistan. Prime Minister Modi was invited by Russian President Vladimir Putin to participate in the 12th BRICS Conference. Accepting the invitation for the summit through video conferencing, Prime Minister Modi paid tribute to the soldiers who were martyred on the 75th anniversary of the Second World War in which more than 2.5 million Indian soldiers took part before his address.