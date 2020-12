27 साल पहले जिन मांगों के लिए पिता लड़े थे, आज उसके खिलाफ खड़े हैं BKU नेता राकेश सिंह टिकैत

English summary

The dharna has entered the 19th day against the unbridled fears of MSP (Minimum Support Price) of farmers in Haryana and Punjab agitating against the Agricultural Law 2020. However, the government is constantly listening to the farmers and giving them confidence. It is important that Rakesh Singh Tikait, the leader of the Indian Farmers Union, who is leading the farmers, is opposing the new provisions in the agricultural law, also opposing his father Mahendra Singh Tikait, who has demanded this from the government 27 years ago. BKU has also made this demand in the manifesto of 2019.