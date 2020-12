इधर कृषि कानून पर किसान कर रहे हैं आंदोलन और उधर गेहूं के खिलाफ चल रहा है अभियान

English summary

With the new provisions in the new Agricultural Law 2020 in India, where farmers from Haryana and Punjab have been agitating in the capital Delhi for 7 consecutive days, on the other hand there has been a strange campaign in the US about the main food grains wheat. There is a campaign in the US to abandon wheat and wheat grain foods for health reasons. In India, wheat is counted as the main food grains and among the most eaten food items, whose crop is most cultivated by the farmers of Punjab and Haryana.