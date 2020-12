कृषि कानून और किसान आंदोलन: जानिए भारत में क्यों नहीं खत्म हो सकती है एमएसपी?

English summary

After the President's seal, the MSP has emerged as an important link in the Agricultural Laws 2020 with new provisions applicable in the whole country, on the basis of which the roads have been taken for the farmers movement. Farmers fear that the new agricultural laws will eliminate the facility to sell crops grown by farmers on MSP. How this came to be in the minds of farmers, the topic may be political, but the reality is that in India, with 140 crore population, agrarian countries, it is not possible to tamper with the MSP.