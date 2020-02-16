Oath Ceremony Live: आज तीसरी बार दिल्ली के मुख्यमंत्री पद की शपथ लेंगे अरविंद केजरीवाल
नई दिल्ली। दिल्ली के ऐतिहासिक रामलीला मैदान में आज आम आदमी पार्टी के संयोजक अरविंद केजरीवाल तीसरी बार मुख्यमंत्री के तौर पर शपथ लेने जा रहे हैं। अरविंद केजरीवाल के साथ ही उनकी कैबिनेट के 6 मंत्री भी पद और गोपनीयता की शपथ लेंगे। केजरीवाल पहले ही बता चुके हैं कि उनकी कैबिनेट में कोई बदलाव नहीं होगा और पिछली सरकार के मंत्री ही इस बार के मंत्रिमंडल में रहेंगे। पढ़िए शपथ ग्रहण समारोह का लाइव अपडेट।
पढ़िए, अरविंद केजरीवाल के शपथ ग्रहण समारोह का लाइव अपडेट:-
Delhi: A banner seen at Ramlila Ground where preparations are underway for the swearing-in ceremony of Chief Minister-designate Arvind Kejriwal https://t.co/PoxqhcX6Zv pic.twitter.com/s7gqnQP284— ANI (@ANI) February 16, 2020
Hosted my Delhi Cabinet designate colleagues for dinner at my residence. Congratulated them on their victory in the election and wished them success for their terms as Ministers in the Delhi govt. pic.twitter.com/NTAT1yXQUn— Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) February 15, 2020
Delhi: Preparations underway for the swearing-in ceremony of Chief Minister-designate Arvind Kejriwal at Ramlila Ground. He will take oath as CM for the third time today. pic.twitter.com/QbyMhGkBwZ— ANI (@ANI) February 16, 2020