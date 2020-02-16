Oath Ceremony Live: आज तीसरी बार दिल्ली के मुख्यमंत्री पद की शपथ लेंगे अरविंद केजरीवाल

  • search
चर्चा में केजरीवाल का शपथग्रहण शाहीन बाग निर्भया केस कोरोना वायरस
    नई दिल्ली। दिल्ली के ऐतिहासिक रामलीला मैदान में आज आम आदमी पार्टी के संयोजक अरविंद केजरीवाल तीसरी बार मुख्यमंत्री के तौर पर शपथ लेने जा रहे हैं। अरविंद केजरीवाल के साथ ही उनकी कैबिनेट के 6 मंत्री भी पद और गोपनीयता की शपथ लेंगे। केजरीवाल पहले ही बता चुके हैं कि उनकी कैबिनेट में कोई बदलाव नहीं होगा और पिछली सरकार के मंत्री ही इस बार के मंत्रिमंडल में रहेंगे। पढ़िए शपथ ग्रहण समारोह का लाइव अपडेट।

    arvind kejriwal

    पढ़िए, अरविंद केजरीवाल के शपथ ग्रहण समारोह का लाइव अपडेट:-

    Newest First Oldest First
    9:09 AM, 16 Feb
    पूरी दिल्ली को दिया न्यौता
    शपथ ग्रहण समारोह के लिए रामलीला मैदान में लगाई गईं 45 हजार कुर्सियां, पूरी दिल्ली को भेजा गया है शपथ ग्रहण में आने का न्यौता
    8:52 AM, 16 Feb
    रामलीला मैदान में लगे पोस्टर
    शपथ ग्रहण से पहले दिल्ली के रामलीला मैदान में लगे अनिल कपूर के साथ लगे केजरीवाल के बैनर, लिखा- Nayak-2 is back again
    8:40 AM, 16 Feb
    बेबी मफलरमैन
    बेबी मफलरमैन
    अरविंद केजरीवाल के शपथ ग्रहण समारोह में बेबी मफलरमैन को भी भेजा गया है निमंत्रण, चुनाव नतीजों के दिन अरविंद केजरीवाल लुक से बटोरी थीं सुर्खियां
    8:35 AM, 16 Feb
    भावी मंत्रियों के साथ मंत्रणा
    शपथ ग्रहण से पहले अरविंद केजरीवाल ने दिल्ली के भावी मंत्रियों को अपने घर खाने पर बुलाया, मंत्रियों के साथ की चर्चा
    8:26 AM, 16 Feb
    बस मार्शल को भी दिया गया निमंत्रण
    नाबालिग लड़की को किडनैप होने से बचाने वाले डीटीसी बस के मार्शल को भी भेजा गया शपथ ग्रहण समारोह का निमंत्रण
    8:24 AM, 16 Feb
    दिल्ली के निर्माता
    जीवन के अलग-अलग क्षेत्रों में विशेष योगदान देने वाले इन 60 लोगों को आम आदमी पार्टी ने नाम दिया है 'दिल्ली के निर्माता'
    8:23 AM, 16 Feb
    मंच पर मौजूद रहेंगे ये 60 लोग
    अरविंद केजरीवाल के शपथ ग्रहण समारोह में स्टेज पर मौजदू रहेंगे 60 लोग, अलग-अलग क्षेत्रों में विशेष योगदान देने वाले 60 लोगों को किया गया है आमंत्रित
    8:13 AM, 16 Feb
    इन मार्गों पर नहीं चलेंगे आज बड़े वाहन
    डीडीयू मिंटो रोड से विवेकानंद मार्ग होते हुए कमला मार्केट और बाराखंबा टॉलस्टॉय, रंजीत सिंह फ्लाईओवर पर बड़े वाहनों की आवाजाही रहेगी बंद
    8:12 AM, 16 Feb
    इन मार्गों पर नहीं चलेंगे भारी वाहन
    शपथ ग्रहण के चलते चट्टा रेल होकर दिल्ली गेट चौक से नेताजी सुभाष मार्ग, अजमेरी गेट से डीबीजी मार्ग होते हुए पहाड़गंज चौक पर बड़े वाहनों की आवाजाही रहेगी बंद
    8:12 AM, 16 Feb
    ये मार्ग रहेंगे बंद
    शपथ ग्रहण के चलते राजघाट चौक और दिल्ली गेट चौक से जेएलएन मार्ग होते हुए गुरुनानक देव चौक जाने वाली सभी कमर्शियल गाड़ियों और बसों की एंट्री रहेगी बंद
    8:07 AM, 16 Feb
    दिल्ली पुलिस की ट्रैफिक एडवाइजरी
    रामलीला मैदान में अरविंद केजरीवाल के शपथ ग्रहण समारोह को देखते हुए दिल्ली पुलिस ने राजधानी में जारी की ट्रैफिक एडवाइजरी
    8:05 AM, 16 Feb
    शपथ ग्रहण के लिए तैयार रामलीला मैदान
    अरविंद केजरीवाल के शपथ ग्रहण को लेकर दिल्ली के रामलीला में जारी हैं तैयारियां, तीसरी बार सीएम पद की शपथ लेंगे अरविंद केजरीवाल
    7:55 AM, 16 Feb
    AAP को मिल प्रचंड बहुमत
    दिल्ली विधानसभा चुनाव में आम आदमी पार्टी को मिला है प्रचंड बहुमत, 62 सीटों पर लहराया जीत का परचम, भाजपा को मिलीं हैं 8 सीटें
    7:54 AM, 16 Feb
    अरविंद केजरीवाल का शपथ ग्रहण
    आज दिल्ली के रामलीला मैदान में मुख्यमंत्री के तौर पर शपथ लेंगे अरविंद केजरीवाल, कैबिनेट के मंत्रियों का भी आज शपथ ग्रहण

    अधिक दिल्ली समाचार

    English summary
    Arvind Kejriwal Oath Taking Ceremony Live Updates.
    X