35000 फीट की ऊंचाई पर टकराते-टकराते बचे इंडिगो के दो विमान, महज 45 सेकेंड से बची सैकड़ों जिंदगियां

Thursday, November 1, 2018, 22:16 [IST]

With only 45 seconds before the possible collision, the Air Traffic Control (ATC) tower in Kolkata instructed one plane to turn right and move...