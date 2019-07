RSS की मीडिया इकाई ने 'एंटी नेशनल' का तमगा बांटने वाले समूह को दिया पत्रकारिता सम्मान

Team “Clean The Nation” has been awarded with “देवरिशि नारद पत्रकार सम्मान” by Honourable @smritiirani ji & Sah Sarkarywah Dr Manmohan Vaidya ji

A special thanks to you all who supported us during the movement.

And @kaushkrahul ji who always stood by our side. pic.twitter.com/98IeEZ6PU8