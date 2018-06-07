इंग्‍लैंड छोड़कर पास नहीं आ रही थी पत्‍नी, पति ने चेहरे पर मार दीं 6 गोलियां

Wednesday, November 29, 2017, 15:34 [IST]

Owner of a leading hotel in Mohali shot his wife dead in a car on Wednesday. Police said the accused pumped six bullets into the woman when she was...