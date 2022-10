Nobel laureate Svante Paabo को जश्न के दौरान तालाब में फेंका गया, देखिए वायरल वीडियो

Our new medicine laureate Svante Pääbo made a splash when his colleagues at @MPI_EVA_Leipzig threw him into a pond. Normally throwing a colleague into the pond happens when somebody receives a PhD, and they wanted to do it for Pääbo's #NobelPrize as well. Video: Benjamin Vernot pic.twitter.com/SaHAxfwRID — The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) October 8, 2022