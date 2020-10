जानिए, कौन हैं संदीप कुमार, 'मन की बात' में PM मोदी की तारीफ पर कहा, 'शुक्रिया'

English summary

Sandeep Kumar, a social worker who brought free school books and stationery to poor children in Chandigarh to their homes, thanked Prime Minister Modi. In fact, on Sunday, Prime Minister Modi mentioned Sandeep Kumar, who runs a mobile library in Chandigarh, in Mann Ki Baat. Encouraged by the Prime Minister to mention his work in Mann Ki Baat, Sandeep Kumar thanked the Prime Minister. He further said that he was inspired by it.