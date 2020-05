भारत में पिछले 10 दिनों में सामने आए रिकॉर्ड Covid-19 पॉजिटिव केस, जानिए, देश में क्यों बढ़ रहे हैं मामले?

English summary

ICMR records indicate that this increase in the rate of positive cases in the country has come in the last 10 days. That is, ever since migrants from labor trains have started returning to their homes. Records show that between April 16 and April 28, the rate of positive cases fell from 4.8 percent to 3.0 percent, but at the end of May 23, the rate of positive cases rose to 7.0 percent. The staggering figures are that there have been more than 6000 new cases in India in the last four days.