तो 16 नवंबर को नीतीश कुमार की जगह तेजस्वी यादव ले रहे होते मुख्यमंत्री पद की शपथ!

English summary

The results of Bihar Assembly Election 2020 have proved to be different this time in many ways. This is the first time in the last 15 years that JDU Chief Nitish Kumar, who is going to take oath as Chief Minister for the 7th time in Bihar, will play the role of younger brother in the coalition government ruling in Bihar. LJP Chief Chirag Paswan's election stakes in this election not only played a big role in extinguishing JDU's arrows, but also contributed a great deal in keeping the Grand Alliance out of power. However, apart from LJP, smaller parties AIMIM and BSP also played a major role in preventing Tejashwi from becoming CM.