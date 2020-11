बेटे की हार से टूट गए हैं शत्रुघ्न सिन्हा, बोले यह ईवीएम नहीं,'हर वोट मोदी' मशीन है

English summary

Actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha is deeply traumatized by the loss of son Luv Sinha in the Bihar Assembly elections 2020. This became even more profound when Shatrughan Sinha and wife Poonam Sinha saw the face of Parayaj this year. Sharing the pain in a tweet on Wednesday, Shatrughan Sinha targeted Prime Minister Modi and said that EVM is not only an electoral machine, but according to many, 'Every vote is a Modi machine'. In the last one year, 3 members of the Sinha family have faced a crushing defeat in the elections.