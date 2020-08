प्रणब मुखर्जीः सोनिया गांधी को धन्यवाद देना चाहिए, जिनसे सीखे थे कभी उन्होंने राजनीति के गुर

English summary

Pranab da, who came from a remote village in British India, saw a boom in politics for almost five decades and after a long illness, he has given up his body at the age of 84 today. Pranab da comes from a family whose ancestors played a role in the Indian independence movement. Politics ran in his veins, but Pranab Mukherjee, by virtue of his merit, quickly spread his radiance on the horizon of Indian politics and proved that his prodigy was different from others.