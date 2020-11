क्रिएटिविटी के नाम पर डर्टी पिक्चर परोसने वाले इन OTT प्लेटफॉर्म्स पर गाज गिरनी तय है!

English summary

The web series served on the OTT platform has undoubtedly changed cinema. By creating creative discounts and making films a mirror of society, it is a surefire formula to give the film commercial success, but the OTT platform without a sensor is completely free to serve the audience. This includes the use of violence, bigotry, drugs, alcohol and nudity, but the recent steps taken by the central government raise hopes that the OTT platform will now clear the dirt.