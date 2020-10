स्वास्थकर्मियों की तरह किसानों ने महामारी से सुरक्षा में बड़ी भूमिका निभाई: गोपालकृष्ण गांधी

English summary

Gopalakrishna Gandhi, the grandson of Mahatma Gandhi, the former father of the nation, referred to the contribution of health workers as well as farmers in the midst of the epidemic, saying that farmers' contribution to Rabi and Kharib crops is quite significant. Gopalakrishna Gandhi, the chief guest at the 101st Foundation Day of Gujarat Vidyapeeth, founded by Mahatma Gandhi in 1920, said in his address, where he was involved through video conferencing.