जानिए, कब-कब राहुल गांधी की हुई है बड़ी बेइज़्ज़ती, जिनके ख़िलाफ़ बार-बार उठते हैं बग़ावती सुर?

English summary

Whereas BJP leaders are energetic about the former president of the Indian National Congress which is over 100 years old, Rahul Gandhi's remarks in his two-part memoir book "A Promise Land" by former US President Barack Obama, On the other hand, Congress leaders have come on the defensive of the successor of the Congress. Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor has not spared even Prime Minister Modi to save Rahul Gandhi from the trauma of a nervous leader's remarks through multiple tweets on Tuesday.