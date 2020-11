शशि थरूर बोले, ओबामा ने की मनमोहन सिंह की तारीफ, PM मोदी का नाम तक नहीं लिया

English summary

It is said that iron cuts iron and some similar efforts are being made by senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor. He cited the memoirs of former US President Barack Obama, saying that he praised former Prime Minister of India Manmohan Singh in his memoirs, but did not even mention the name of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Tharoor knows that by doing so, he cannot erase former Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's nervous remarks in Obama's memoir, but he can apply some ointment to the wounds of Rahul Gandhi and the Congress high command.