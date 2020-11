जीएसटी मुआवजा: केंद्र ने राज्यों और केंद्र शासित प्रदेशों को 6,000 करोड़ की दूसरी किश्त जारी की

English summary

The central government will release Rs 6,000 crore as a second installment to states and union territories on Monday under a special window to meet the shortfall in the Goods and Services Tax (GST) compensation cess. This amount, released to 16 states and 3 union territories, will be given to states and union territories at an interest rate that is lower than the cost of borrowing of states and union territories, on an average 4.42% interest. Used to be.