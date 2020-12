जब भारत आए कनाडाई पीएम को PM मोदी से मुलाकात के लिए करना पड़ा था लंबा इंतजार?

English summary

On Tuesday, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau jumped in support of the farmer movement in India, behind which his motive is political. Most of the farmers involved in the peasant movement are Sikhs and the number of Sikhs in Canada is quite high, to which the Canadian PM in a statement issued a statement supporting the peasant movement happening in India and described the situation as worrying. In a tweet on the 551st Prakash Parva of Guru Nanak Dev, Justin Trudeau said that he has been in favor of peaceful protests, but the news about the farmers' movement coming from India is worrying.