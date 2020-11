महज 3 दिन में CM पद से इस्तीफे के लिए मजबूर हुए फडणवीस बोले, 'हम महाराष्ट्र CM की कुर्सी नज़र गड़ाए नहीं बैठे हैं'

English summary

Former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who had created trouble for the entire party by forming a government in Maharashtra along with NCP leader and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, has said on Wednesday that he is not eyeing to form a regime change or government in Maharashtra . Let me tell you, in November, 2019, Devendra Fadnavis had to resign as Chief Minister on the third day after taking oath after the reversal of Ajit Pawar.