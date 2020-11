जम्मू-कश्मीर में पीपुल्स एलायंस के साथ मिलकर डीडीसी चुनाव में उतरेगी कांग्रेस

English summary

The Jammu and Kashmir Congress Committee has made a formal announcement to contest the District Development Council election (DDC). On Wednesday, State Congress leader Ravinder Sharma said that while confirming the statement of National Conference Chief Farooq Abdullah, Congress said that the Congress will contest the DDC elections in Jammu and Kashmir with the secular parties, so that the BJP can be defeated in the state. This has increased the possibility of Congress joining the Declaration to resolve the resolution of Article 370 in the state.