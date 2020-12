क्षेत्रीय दलों से बदतर हो गई है कांग्रेस की हालत, देखें 7 प्रमुख राज्यों में पार्टी की राष्ट्रीय हैसियत

English summary

Undoubtedly, after the independence of India, the Congress was successful in keeping the voters united in one thread, the result of which is that 9 Prime Ministers of the 14 Prime Ministers in India were from the Congress Party, but since 1991, the country has so far had Gandhi family Haven't seen him occupying the post of PM. However, after the 2004 Lok Sabha elections, the Gandhi family's daughter-in-law was expected to become Prime Minister.