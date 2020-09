AAP को भाजपा का अल्टीमेटम, झुग्गी निवासियों को खाली फ्लैटों में शिफ्ट करें वरना हम करेंगे

English summary

Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta on Friday gave the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) -led Delhi government an ultimatum to shift 48,000 families living in slums on the side of railway tracks to 52,000 vacant flats available with the state government within 90 days. . Gupta said that if the Delhi government fails to do so, the BJP will take steps to relocate slum dwellers to the said flats.