कौन हैं वो लोग, जो गिरफ्तार मुख्य आरोपी के लिए 'जस्टिस फॉर रिया' कैंपेन चला रहे हैं?

English summary

Who is running Justice For Rhea, a section of Bollywood stars in favor of Rhea Chakraborty, the main accused and alleged girlfriend arrested after 175 days in the mysterious death case of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. This is surprising because the silence of Bollywood in the Sushant death case never came up for Justice for Sushant, but suddenly more than a dozen well-known artists have come to the rescue on social media for Justice for Rhea Campaign. .